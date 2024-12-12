Death Penalty, Rehabilitation Clinics For Unveiling? Iran’s Harsh Hijab Laws Explained

Iran is set to enforce a new set of stringent morality laws this week, imposing severe penalties, including the death penalty or up to 15 years of imprisonment, for violations of its dress code. These measures are part of an intensified effort to uphold the “culture of chastity and hijab” and have drawn widespread criticism both domestically and internationally.

What Do the New Laws Entail?

The laws target individuals who engage in actions deemed as “promoting nudity, indecency, unveiling, or improper dressing.” These broad terms criminalize women for not adhering to the mandatory hijab rules, along with anyone opposing these regulations.

Key Provisions of the Laws Include:

Death Penalty Under Article 286: Reserved for cases where actions, such as sharing videos of unveiled women with foreign media or peaceful activism, are categorized as “corruption on Earth.”

Article 60: Imposes penalties, including imprisonment or fines, for individuals who attempt to intervene or prevent the harassment of women defying the mandatory dress code.

Punishments Beyond Individuals: Businesses, educational institutions, taxi drivers, and broadcasters face strict penalties for failing to comply with or report violations of the morality laws.

Mahsa Amini’s Death and Its Aftermath

The laws come two years after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, a Kurdish woman detained for allegedly wearing her hijab incorrectly. Her custodial death on September 16, 2022, sparked nationwide protests under the slogan “Women, Life, Freedom.”

Authorities claimed her death was due to cardiac failure, but her family strongly rejected this, alleging custodial brutality. Amini’s death became a flashpoint for broader anti-government protests addressing inflation, unemployment, sanctions, and repression under Ayatollah Khamenei’s regime.

Amnesty International Condemns New Measures

Human rights groups have condemned the laws, calling them an attack on women’s freedoms and peaceful dissent. Diana Eltahawy, Amnesty International’s deputy director for the Middle East, said:

“This shameful law intensifies the persecution of women and girls for daring to stand up for their rights following the Woman, Life, Freedom uprising.” She further added that the laws aim to entrench the “suffocating system of repression” against women while making their lives “even more intolerable.”

Hijab Rehabilitation Clinics

In addition to punitive laws, Iran has introduced “Hijab Rehabilitation Clinics” for women who resist the dress code. These centers, including one named the Clinic for Quitting Hijab Removal, are framed as mental health initiatives but are widely seen as yet another attempt to suppress female dissent.

The move followed viral videos of an Iranian student stripped on campus for refusing to wear a hijab. Critics argue that these clinics aim to further control and silence women who oppose the mandatory dress code.