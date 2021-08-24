DNA Exclusive: The Inside Report of Kabul Airport, where thousands are waiting for safe haven!

Kabul: Kabul Airport is at present the most dangerous place in the world. It is where thousands of people of Afghanistan are desperately sitting hoping that they will be able to escape out of the country. Zee Media is the first Indian news channel that managed to reach ground zero - the Kabul airport.

Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary presented a ground report by correspondent Anas Malik who covered the ongoing situation at the Kabul airport.

At present, the Kabul airport has been divided into two segments. 30 percent of it covers the area from where ordinary people are going out of Afghanistan and 70 percent area is under the control of the forces of the US and NATO countries. People trapped in Kabul are being evacuated from this part, the rest of the airport is closed.

Our correspondent Anas Malik arrived inside Kabul airport from this part. It was night when our team reached there. The work of evacuating people was going on. At that time about 5 thousand people were present inside the Kabul airport and on the runway. Large planes of Air Force of different countries were standing by to evacuate people.

In the last 24 hours, about 18,000 people have been evacuated from Kabul and since August 15 a total of about 30,000 people have left the country.

Zee News and WION correspondent Anas Malik passed through a check post of the Taliban and then encountered American soldiers on their way to the airport.

A large number of people were present on the runway who wanted to get out of Afghanistan by any means. These people were among those lucky enough to be allowed inside the airport.

The Zee Media team spent about 12 hours at the Kabul airport. The process of evacuating continued all night. But it was in the light of day, that the pain of leaving their country could be clearly seen on the faces of the people.

Thousands of people were ready to board planes from different countries. The children were saying goodbye to their homeland, the mothers were holding the hands of the children while making arrangements for food and drink and the men were looking after the things they carried with them.

Soldiers from the US and NATO countries are frisking every person boarding the planes. Because even a slight mistake could result in the hijacking of the plane which could be very dangerous.

Outside the airport, the situation is worse. About 25 to 30 thousand people are waiting outside to go inside. While there is hope and happiness on one side of the airport wall, there is helplessness and misfortune on the other side.

The Taliban have given a deadline of August 31 for evacuation. These people are afraid that if they do not leave Kabul in 6 days the Taliban will kill them. These people are pleading with the foreign soldiers guarding the airport that they should be allowed inside but to no avail. Many of these are Afghan citizens who have worked for the governments of countries like the US for many years. But when they reached the airport, they were stopped outside. Many of these people have been abandoned to let them face their fate.

