Do you know when Melania met Donald Trump for the first time and other unknown facts about her

US First Lady Melania Trump is in news these days amid reports that she is planning to divorce her husband and US President Donald Trump. Melania sent netizens into a tizzy recently as she ignored social distancing as decided to walk arm-in-arm with a serviceman and stood away from the President Trump during November 11's Veterans Day wreath-laying ceremony. It is to be noted that this was Trump's first outing ever since the US presidential election loss.

Here are some interesting facts about Melania Trump:

1. Melania is the 2nd foreign-born first lady

Melania Trump is the second foreign-born first lady of the US after Louisa Adams, the wife of John Quincy Adams. Yet according to The New Yorker, “Louisa Adams doesn’t really count, as her father was an American and from a politically connected family that hopped back and forth between England and its newly liberated colonies.”

2. Melania met Donald Trump at a Fashion Week party

According to New Yorker, Melania met Donald Trump in 1998 at a Fashion Week party in New York. Sources claim that Trump reportedly asked for her number.

In 2004, Trump proposed to her on the night of Costume Institute Gala and the two got married in 2005. The wedding was attended by several high-profile people, including Billy Joel, Paul Anka, Kelly Ripa, Barbara Walters, Matt Lauer, Shaquille O’Neal, Anna Wintour, Heidi Klum, Sean Combs, and Simon Cowell.

3. Melania was born in part of communist Yugoslavia

Melania Trump was born Melanija Knavs in 1970 in Slovenia. According to NBC, Melania's hometown Sevnica was part of communist Yugoslavia. When communism collapsed in 1991, around 2 million Slovenian citizens gained independence from Yugoslavia.

4. She studied design and architecture

The New York Times reported that Melania attended the Secondary School of Design and Photography in Ljubljana. In 1987, a photographer spotted her and asked whether she wanted to be a model. The photographer sent her photos to a Slovenian cultural center, which accepted her to a fashion course for models.

After completing her high school, Melania began and dropped out of architecture school at the University of Ljubljana to focus on her modeling career.

5. Melania can speak many languages

Melania Trump can speak as many as six languages. CNN reported that Donald Trump’s wife can speak Slovenian, French, Serbian, German, Italian, and English. In 2009, People had reported that when Barron Trump was just 3 years old he could already converse in Slovenian, English, and French.