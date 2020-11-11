Melania to divorce Donald Trump, here's what she said to 'counting the minutes' remarks

Melania Trump has slammed her husband Donald Trump 's former aide of 'lashing out' after she claimed the First Lady of the US was 'counting the minutes' to divorce President Trump.

In a sensational claim, Omarosa Manigault Newman, an ex-political adviser to Trump, said the relationship between Melania and Trump and was over and she was just waiting for President Trump to lose the US presidential election 2020 to divorce him.

The former Apprentice contestant also claimed that Melania was 'repulsed' by her husband.

Speculation is now mounting over the future of the President and his wife's marriage after he lost the election to Joe Biden.

"In my opinion, Melania is counting every minute until he is out of office and she can divorce him. "If Melania were to try to pull the ultimate humiliation and leave him while he's in office, he would find a way to punish her," Newman said.

She also claimed that Trump could get angry with Melania's decision and try to revoke his wife's citizenship, reported Mirror.co.uk.

Another former aide of Trump, Stephanie Wolkoff, who was appointed as senior advisor to the former First Lady of the United States Melania Trump, claimed that the Trumps had separate bedrooms in the White House and that their marriage was 'transactional'.

Melania Trump is famously said to have burst into tears when her husband triumphed in 2016, with her friends claiming she had never expected him to win.

Though Melania, 50, has said she has 'a great relationship' with her husband, 74 though frosty moments between the couple in public has been spotted.