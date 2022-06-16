Islamabad: The wives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his predecessor Imran Khan are richer than their husbands, according to the statements of assets filed with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the fiscal year ending on June 30 of 2020. Nusrat Shehbaz, the first wife of the incumbent Prime Minister, has wealth worth 230.29 million PKR and owns nine agricultural properties and one house each in Lahore and Hazara divisions. Shehbaz Sharif has wealth worth 104.21 million PKR with a liability of 141.78 million PKR. The wealth of his second wife, Tehmina Durrani, has hovered around 5.76 million for several years, the statements submitted with the ECP show.

Notably, Nusrat Shehbaz was last year charged by an accountability court in Lahore in a money laundering reference filed by the country`s National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The statements of assets filed for the fiscal year ending on June 30, 2020, with the ECP revealed that Imran Khan owns four goats worth 200,000 PKR and possesses six properties, the most prominent of which is his 300-kanal villa in Banigala, reports Dawn news. Khan reportedly also owns inherited properties, including a house in Lahore`s Zaman Park, around 600 acres of farmland as well as non-agricultural land, the statements showed.

Khan neither owns a vehicle nor property outside Pakistan, does not have any investment, and has more than 60 million PKR in bank accounts, apart from $329,196 and 518 pounds in Pakistani foreign currency accounts. His wife Bushra Bibi`s net worth is 142.11 million PKR, the statements revealed, adding that she owns four properties, including a house in Banigala, Dawn news reported.

Pakistan's Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has 13 properties in the country valued at PKR 98 million, owns one vehicle worth PKR 7.5 million and has around PKR 16 million cash in hand or in banks, ANI report said. His wife reportedly owns 100 tolas of gold. Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and his wife own two houses in Islamabad and 40 tolas of gold.

Pakistan People`s Party chairperson and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, however, is among the declared billionaires, having a total wealth worth of 1.6 billion PKR. The bulk of his wealth remains outside the country, IANS report said.

