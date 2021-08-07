हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

Eager to continue partnership with India, delay in providing COVID-19 vaccine not because of Washington: US

Representational Image

New Delhi: The White House on Friday (August 6, 2021) said that the Biden Administration is eager to continue the partnership with India in the fight against COVID-19 and provide assistance in the form of vaccines. 

While addressing the reporters, the White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki stated that the delay in providing COVID-19 vaccines to India from the United States is not because of Washington.

“I would say first that we have seen in some places that there are legal or regulatory issues that need to be worked out country by country as we are delivering vaccines,” she said in response to a question.

“The holdup is not on this end but we are eager to get vaccines and continue assistance to the people of India and want to continue to be a part of the arsenal of solving the pandemic,” Psaki said.

“We are eager to continue to be partners with them, to continue to provide assistance, including in the form of vaccines,” she said.

(With PTI inputs)

