हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Flash flood

Eight dead as flash floods wreak havoc in northern Iraq

Omed Khoshnaw, governor of Irbil province said seven had died due to the flash flooding and one after a lightning strike.

Eight dead as flash floods wreak havoc in northern Iraq
Pic Courtesy: Reuters

Irbil: At least eight people have died and more are feared injured amid severe flooding caused by torrential rainfall in northern Iraq, Iraqi officials said on Friday.

Omed Khoshnaw, governor of Irbil province in the semi-autonomous Kurdish region, said the deaths occurred primarily in the Daratu district.

In comments to local outlet Rudaw, he said seven had died due to the flash flooding and one after a lightning strike.

Women and children were feared among the dead, he added.

He asked that residents remain home and said the flooding was expected to last for days.

Muddy waters swept the Daratu, Qushtapa, Shamamk, Zhyan, Roshinbiri and Bahrka districts on Friday morning, flooding streets and homes.

The scale of the damage and number of casualties is still unclear.

Kurdistan's Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said he was “deeply saddened by the loss of lives and damage" caused by the flooding, as civil defense teams rushed to the scene and help the wounded and locate the missing.

“I've instructed all government agencies to provide immediate support and relief to areas affected,” Barzani tweeted.

The flooding comes as the Kurdish region copes with a record dry year. Water levels this year at Darbandikhan dam were the lowest in its 65-year history. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Flash floodIraqIrbil floodsRainfall
Next
Story

People getting infected after vaccination show stronger immunity against Covid-19: Study

Must Watch

PT8M2S

Ruckus in Parliament over shameful words of Congress MLA on rape