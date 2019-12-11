हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Afghanistan

Five injured in blast outside main US base in Afghanistan

All five wounded in the attack at United States' main military base of Bagram were Afghans, said Wahida Shahkar, a spokeswoman for the governor of Parwan province, where the base is located.

Five injured in blast outside main US base in Afghanistan

KABUL: A suicide bomber in Afghanistan detonated explosives on Wednesday outside the United States' main military base of Bagram in an attack that wounded five people, Afghan and NATO officials said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast. All five wounded in the attack at the southern entrance to the base were Afghans, said Wahida Shahkar, a spokeswoman for the governor of Parwan province, where the base is located.

"A 30-minute clash also happened between the attackers, who obviously wanted to enter the base, and foreign forces," she told Reuters. The attack was "quickly contained and repelled" and there were no US or coalition casualties, but a medical base being built for locals was badly damaged, Resolute Support, the NATO-led mission in Afghanistan, said in a statement.

Wednesday`s attack comes as the United States looks to revive stalled peace talks with Taliban militants who control more territory than at any point since being ousted from power by coalition forces in 2001.

Tags:
AfghanistanBagram blastAfghanistan blastUS base blast
Next
Story

Hazardous Sydney smoke turns up heat in Australia's climate politics

Must Watch

PT8M11S

DNA analysis of deficiency of Vitamin D among Indians