हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
France

French Prime Minister Jean Castex tests COVID-19 positive as coronavirus cases surge

One of Castex's daughters tested positive Monday after her father returned from a meeting with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo in Brussels, and Castex himself then took two tests that were both positive, his office said.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex tests COVID-19 positive as coronavirus cases surge

Paris: France's Prime Minister Jean Castex has tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, hours after returning from a visit to neighboring Belgium and just as France is seeing a nationwide resurgence of infections, according to his office.

Prime Minister Castex will adapt his schedule for the coming 10 days to continue his activities in isolation, his office said. Officials at the Prime Minister's headquarters did not comment on whether Castex has any virus symptoms.

One of Castex's daughters tested positive Monday after her father returned from a meeting with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo in Brussels, and Castex himself then took two tests that were both positive, his office said.

De Croo's office said he will be tested Tuesday and will self-isolate while awaiting the result, according to Belgian state broadcaster RTBF. While 75% of France's population is vaccinated, the number of virus infections has risen quickly in recent weeks. 

Hospitalizations and deaths linked to the virus are also rising in France, though are so far well below the crisis levels of earlier surges. French President Emmanuel Macron contracted COVID-19 last December, and other government ministers have also had the virus. 

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
FranceJean CastexCOVID-19coronavirus cases
Next
Story

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine trial data shows long-term protection in adolescents aged 12 to 15 years

Must Watch

PT12M17S

DNA: How does America's farmer earn crores?