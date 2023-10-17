trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2676364
Hamas Releases Video Of Israeli Woman Kidnapped In Deadly Music Fest Attack - Watch

In a video released by Hamas, Shem is seen lying down with a bandaged right arm. She says she underwent a three-hour surgery for a hand injury and that she is being cared for and medicated by her captors.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 07:48 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Miya Shem, a 21-year-old Israeli woman from Shoham, was among the hundreds of people taken hostage by Hamas terrorists during their assault on the Supernova Sukkot Music Festival on Kibbutz Re’im on Oct. 7. The attack claimed the lives of at least 260 partygoers. In a video released by Hamas, Shem is seen lying down with a bandaged right arm. She says she underwent a three-hour surgery for a hand injury and that she is being cared for and medicated by her captors.

She pleads for her quick release and return to her family. “Please get us out of here as soon as possible,” she says. The Israel Defense Forces confirmed that they have informed the Shem family of Miya’s abduction and that they are using all intelligence and operational means to rescue the hostages.

 

The IDF also denounced Hamas as a “murderous terrorist organization” that is trying to portray itself as humanitarian while killing and kidnapping innocent civilians.

Hamas did not explain why they released the video now, but they claimed on Monday that they are holding 200 hostages in Gaza and that another 50 are in the hands of other factions.

