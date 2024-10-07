Hamas Terror Attack Anniversary: Israel Pounds Gaza, Lebanon; Dozens Dead

October 7 marks one year since the brutal Hamas terror attack on Israel which snowballed into a war-like situation in the Middle East. After the October 7 attack, Israel has not only led a massive counterattack against Hamas in Gaza but the conflict resulted in a four-cornered clash with Iran and Lebanon joining the conflict against Israel. On the eve of the October 7 attack anniversary, Israel carried out a fresh round of airstrikes on Lebanon and Gaza, possibly to remind the terrorist organisations that it has not forgotten what happened a year ago. Israel remains on high alert as memorial events approach for the October 7 attack, while rallies continue globally to mark the anniversary.

Haifa after being struck by Hezbollah rockets on the night before #October7: pic.twitter.com/z3VXUz0Gt5 October 6, 2024

Israel's fresh bombardment targeted Beirut in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip's northern part. Palestine confirmed that a strike on a mosque killed at least 19 people. Another four people were killed in a strike on a school-turned-shelter near the town. The military stated that both attacks were aimed at targeting militants. On the other hand, Lebanese militant Hezbollah, a group backed by Iran, also attacked an Israeli military base near Haifa last night. Hezbollah said it tried to hit a nearby naval base. The Magen David Adom ambulance service said it treated 10 people, most of them hurt by shrapnel. Both sides claimed to have caused casualties to their opposition.

In the meantime, Israel has intensified bombardments in southern Beirut and has pledged to retaliate against Iran following a ballistic missile strike last week. The escalating conflict risks deeper U.S. involvement, as Washington has been providing key military and diplomatic backing to Israel. Iran-aligned militant groups in Syria, Iraq, and Yemen have also launched long-range attacks on Israel, further complicating the situation. Several casualties were reported due to rocket strikes in the city of Haifa and Tiberias, Israeli media reported.

Since September 23, the Israeli army has been conducting an intensive attack on Lebanon in a dangerous escalation with Hezbollah.