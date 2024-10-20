Advertisement
ISRAELI ARMY

Hezbollah Fires 100 Missiles At Israel Over Course Of Day

The Israeli army said that the operation also hit an underground weapons workshop in the Lebanese capital.

|Last Updated: Oct 20, 2024, 09:05 PM IST|Source: ANI
Hezbollah has fired around 100 missiles at Israel over the course of the day, according to the Israel Defence Forces.

Firefighters are working to extinguish wildfires around northern Israel sparked by two waves of barrages.

Earlier, the Israeli military dealt a blow to Hezbollah, killing three "key" officials in a strike on the group's intelligence headquarters in Lebanon's southern Beirut, according to a report by Al Jazeera.

The Israeli army said the targeted strike killed Elhag Abbas Salameh, Racha Abbas Icha, and Ahmed Ali Hasin, all key figures within Hezbollah's ranks.

The army further said that the operation also hit an underground weapons workshop in the Lebanese capital.

Meanwhile, Israel said that Hezbollah has been wreaking havoc on Israeli civilians, with the IDF reporting 378 days of relentless attacks. 

