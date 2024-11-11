US President-elect Donald Trump has engaged in direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, urging him to avoid any escalation in the Ukraine war, according to a report from the Washington Post on Sunday. The call, reportedly held from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida last Thursday, comes just days after his unexpected election win over Democratic opponent Kamala Harris.

Earlier, Trump also spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday, a call joined by Trump’s notable billionaire backer, Elon Musk. Zelensky described the conversation as “excellent,” emphasizing that he and Trump had agreed to "maintain close dialogue and advance our cooperation."

Meanwhile, the current administration under Democratic President Joe Biden has confirmed plans to expedite aid to Ukraine, with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan noting that the White House aims to strengthen Ukraine’s position both on the battlefield and at the negotiation table. Sullivan confirmed that this approach would include the allocation of the remaining $6 billion in funding for Ukraine.

The Russian government, for its part, has reacted cautiously but positively to Trump’s outreach. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on Sunday, saying, “The signals are positive... At least he’s talking about peace, and not about confrontation.” During his campaign, Trump had vowed to end the Ukraine war swiftly, though he has not detailed his approach.

Trump’s allies have frequently criticized US financial support for Ukraine, claiming it contributes to a so-called "pro-war nexus" involving defense contractors and foreign policy advocates. Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., added fuel to this rhetoric by sharing an Instagram post Saturday with a caption pointed at Zelensky: “POV (point of view): You’re 38 days from losing your allowance.”

Any swift peace agreement would likely require Ukraine to cede some territory to Russia. Bryan Lanza, a former Trump adviser, remarked on Saturday that Kyiv would need to give up any aspirations of reclaiming Crimea, which Russia occupied in 2014. Lanza clarified that he was not speaking on behalf of Trump but stressed that the US priority should be “peace and to stop the killing.”

Zelensky, however, has consistently rejected territorial concessions, warning that meeting Moscow’s demands would embolden the Kremlin to further aggression. This sentiment is shared among Ukraine’s European allies and weapons suppliers, including Britain and France, who are concerned about potential unilateral moves by Trump’s administration.

The Post further reported that Trump briefly addressed the sensitive “issue of land” in his conversation with Putin, without revealing specifics. The president-elect also reportedly reminded Putin of the substantial US military presence in Europe and expressed a desire for ongoing discussions to resolve the conflict.

Recent moves from both sides of the conflict hint at efforts to establish leverage for potential negotiations. This past weekend saw a surge in drone attacks, with Russia launching 145 drones at Ukraine overnight, according to Zelensky. Russia, in turn, reported downing 34 Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow.

With Trump’s inauguration on January 20, his approach to the Ukraine conflict—especially his skepticism over ongoing financial support for Kyiv—could signal a new chapter for the nearly three-year war.