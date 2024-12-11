Israel Carries Over 350 Strikes In Last 48 Hours In Syria; Destroys Naval Fleet, Missiles After Assad Regime Falls

Israel has intensified its military operations in Syria, carrying out over 350 airstrikes in the past 48 hours and advancing into a buffer zone, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and Israeli officials confirmed Tuesday. The strikes targeted strategic weapon stockpiles, air defense systems, military airfields, and missile depots across Damascus and other cities. This aggressive push follows the overthrow of President Bashar al-Assad's regime by rebel forces.

Strikes Target Syrian Navy

The Israeli military confirmed that its naval forces struck two Syrian naval facilities, destroying several vessels. "We have neutralized most of the strategic weapons stockpiles in Syria to prevent them from falling into extremist hands," said Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz. A private security firm, Ambrey, reported evidence of at least six Soviet-era missile ships destroyed.

Speaking from a navy base in Haifa, Katz announced plans to establish a “demilitarized zone free of weapons and terrorist threats in southern Syria” to ensure regional stability. “Whoever follows Assad’s path will end up like Assad. We will not allow an extremist Islamic entity to act against Israel,” Katz warned.

Buffer Zone Controversy

Israel acknowledged moving into a 400-square-kilometer buffer zone inside Syria, a territory established after the 1973 Mideast War. Israeli officials emphasized that the incursion aims to prevent potential attacks on its citizens and is not a move to occupy new territory. Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani, an Israeli military spokesperson, denied reports that Israeli forces were advancing toward Damascus, stating troops remain stationed within the buffer zone for defense purposes.

The buffer zone’s proximity to Damascus—just 40 kilometers (25 miles)—has heightened tensions. The region has historically been a flashpoint, and Israel’s previous annexation of the Golan Heights remains internationally disputed, except by the United States.

How Rebel Group HTS Reacted?

There was no immediate response from the insurgent groups, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, or HTS, which have taken control of much of the country. Their lightning advance ended the Assad family's half-century rule after nearly 14 years of civil war, raising many questions about what comes next.

The incursions have drawn sharp criticism from neighboring countries and international organizations. Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia accused Israel of exploiting Syria’s chaos and violating international law. Turkey, a key supporter of Syrian opposition forces, labeled Israel’s actions as “occupational” and counterproductive to emerging prospects of peace in Syria.

The United Nations also weighed in, with spokesman Stephane Dujarric urging Israel and Syria to adhere to the 1974 disengagement agreement. “The incursion constitutes a violation of the agreement and risks destabilizing the region further,” he said.

Post-Assad Power Vacuum

The fall of Bashar al-Assad has left Syria in disarray. Rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) now controls much of the country, but questions loom over Syria’s political future. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that the strikes targeted the former government’s military capabilities and expressed willingness to establish relations with the new Syrian administration.