ISRAEL

Israel Opens Special Hospital Emergency Rooms For Sexual Assault Victims

These special emergency rooms are for sexual assault victims only and are separate from the regular emergency rooms. 

|Last Updated: Nov 24, 2024, 11:58 PM IST|Source: ANI
Israel Opens Special Hospital Emergency Rooms For Sexual Assault Victims File Photo

Israel's Ministry of Health launched a new campaign to raise awareness about special hospital emergency rooms that offer services for victims of sexual assault. The launch came after what the Ministry called "very sensitive work" by the department for the treatment of domestic violence and sexual abuse in the national service for social work in the Ministry of Health together with other teams.

The campaign, which cost NIS 1 million, started with the first beat and includes a short infographic video and banners explaining what the acute room is.

These special emergency rooms are for sexual assault victims only and are separate from the regular emergency rooms. A professional team specializing in the field of treating sexual assault victims accompanies and provides support, as well as both physical and mental care to the victims, no matter what their age.

There is no need for a doctor's referral and the service is provided free of charge.

The Ministry reminded victims that it is important to get tested for sexually transmitted diseases as soon as possible after a sexual assault.

Minors over the age of 14 will be able to come without a parent/guardian and receive care - although it is always recommended to come with an escort if possible.

There are 11 such emergency rooms currently in operation in 11 hospitals in Israel: Yoseftal in Eilat, Soroka in Be'er Sheva, Kaplan in Rehovot, Hadassah Ein Kerem in Jerusalem, Wolfson in Holon, Ichilov in Tel Aviv, Hillel Yafe in Hadera, Bnei Zion in Haifa, Galil Medical Center in Nahariyya, The English (also Scottish) Hospital in Nazareth, North Medical Center in Tiberias. 

