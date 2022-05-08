New Delhi: Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi has defended his statement that "Imran Khan made mistakes" and said that it is his "right to disagree" with ousted Prime Minister's policies.

In a video statement released on his YouTube channel, Afridi said that he expressed his views as a common Pakistani.

"I always praised Imran Khan as captain but it`s my right to disagree with his policies as Prime Minister," the former Pakistan cricket team skipper said.

"In civilised societies, a difference of opinion is respected," he said, adding that the difference of opinion should not be converted into hate.

The 42-year-old also said that he never made a personal attack on Imran Khan.

"I knew that I was criticized when I congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on becoming the prime minister," he added.

جب وقت رخصت آ جائے تو چاہے حق پر ہوں یا غمزدہ؛ رخصت باوقار طریقے سے قبول کرنی چاہیے۔ الزامات، سازشیں، حتی کہ شکست بھی اقتدار کے کھیل کا حصہ ہے۔ تاریخ کے صفحات میں بالآخر بات اخلاقی معیار، جمہوریت اور آئین کی بالادستی پر آتی ہے۔

اسی حسن پر میزان لگتا ہے اسی سے کردار امر ہوتے ہیں۔ https://t.co/1VOOpPvYZ0 — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) April 11, 2022

He maintained that Imran Khan has always been his idol, adding that he started cricket after being inspired by him.

The head of the state is respectable, regardless of his party affiliation, as he represents the country, Afridi said, adding if you want the respect of your country in the world, respect the prime minister.

Afridi, reportedly, had said that he voted for the first time in 2013 because of Imran Khan.

"But Imran Khan did many mistakes which he must admit. Once he admits it, his party will emerge as a better party," the former cricketer had said.

(With agency inputs)