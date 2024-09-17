'Jealous Husband' Makes 100 Blank Calls To Wife From 'Private Number'; Gets Caught Due To 'Sleeping' Mistake

In a bizarre incident from Japan, a man was arrested for making over 100 silent phone calls to his wife daily over several weeks. His motivation? Jealousy. The unsettling episode, which occurred between July and August, has drawn attention due to the strange behaviour exhibited by the husband.

Continuous Harassment Through Silent Calls

According to a report by the Japanese media outlet Kobe Shimbun, the 31-year-old woman was tormented by numerous daily blank calls. Every time she answered the phone, there would be silence on the other end. The constant harassment caused her considerable distress, prompting her to approach the police. Despite voicing her concerns to her husband, he dismissed the matter, offering no assistance.

Unveiling the Truth

As the calls continued, the woman began to notice a curious pattern. The silent calls would cease whenever her husband was asleep, playing video games, or spending time with her. This irregularity raised her suspicions, leading her to investigate further.

One day, while out shopping together, the woman kept a close eye on her husband's behavior. She noticed that he didn’t touch his phone all day, and during that time, the nuisance calls stopped completely. This discovery only deepened her suspicion that her husband was behind the harassment.

Police Investigation and Arrest

After gathering her observations, the woman reported the matter to the police. Upon reviewing the husband’s phone records, the police confirmed that he had been making the blank calls under private mode, attempting to mask his identity.

A thorough investigation revealed no prior conflicts or domestic issues in the couple's relationship. However, the motive behind this unusual behavior was eventually uncovered — jealousy. The husband admitted to being upset over his wife talking to other men, and he resorted to making blank calls as a form of punishment.

The Consequences of Jealousy

One particular incident escalated the husband's jealousy when he overheard his wife on the phone with another man, though he was unaware of the nature of the conversation. This moment triggered his obsessive behavior, leading him to bombard his wife with silent calls.

In Japan, making nuisance calls is considered illegal due to the psychological distress it can inflict on the victim. Offenders can face up to one year in prison or a fine of up to 1 million yen (approximately $7,000 USD), alongside a potential prohibition order.

