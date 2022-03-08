Russia-Ukrainian War LIVE Updates: 500 more US troops will be deployed in Poland, Romania, Germany and Greece, says Pentagon

8 March 2022, 11:26 AM
Australia has imposed another round of sanctions against Russia for its "unjustified invasion" of Ukraine and is targeting Moscow`s senior military officers, as well as state propagandists spreading "pro-Kremlin disinformation". As per an official statement by Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne, the Australian government is placing sanctions on Moscow`s "propagandists and purveyors of disinformation" trying to legitimise Russia`s invasion with false narratives such as the "de-Nazification" of Ukraine.
Fears of an energy war between Russia and the West grew on Tuesday after the United States pushed its allies to ban Russian oil imports as punishment for Moscow`s invasion of Ukraine, where talks on humanitarian corridors made little progress.
Russia warned it could stop the flow of gas through pipelines from Russia to Germany in response to Berlin`s decision last month to halt the opening of the controversial new Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Russia supplies 40% of Europe`s gas.
8 March 2022, 10:01 AM
In order to conduct a humanitarian operation, from 10:00am. (Moscow time) on March 8, the Russian Federation declares ceasefire and is ready to provide humanitarian corridors, says Russian Embassy in India
8 March 2022, 10:01 AM
8 March 2022, 09:47 AM
No safe corridor, just a plank for those fleeing to Kyiv.
VIDEO: No safe corridor, just a plank for those fleeing to Kyiv.
Ukrainians flee south towards Kyiv across a bombed-out bridge as Russian forces continue to bombard the town of Irpin, northwest of the capital pic.twitter.com/XVfXA94sHH
8 March 2022, 09:47 AM
8 March 2022, 09:46 AM
Russia offers humanitarian corridors from five Ukraine cities, says reports.
Russia offers humanitarian corridors from five Ukraine cities -reports
8 March 2022, 09:46 AM
8 March 2022, 09:16 AM
Ukrainian defence authorities have said that a top Russian general was killed during fighting near the country`s second largest city of Kharkiv. In a statement on Monday night, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine identified the slain general as Vitaly Gerasimov, who was a major general, chief of staff and first deputy commander of the 41st Army of the Central Military District of Russia.
8 March 2022, 08:23 AM
Russia on Tuesday declared a ceasefire amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine from 10 am (Moscow time) to provide humanitarian corridors in the cities of Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Mariupol, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia said in a statement.
8 March 2022, 08:18 AM
Police detained 5,020 people at Russia-wide protests against the invasion of Ukraine, according to an independent monitoring group.
8 March 2022, 08:17 AM
Russian negotiators said they did not have positive developments to report following talks with Ukraine and warned not to expect the next round to bring a final result. The talks "are not easy," Vladimir Medinsky said.
Ukraine`s negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak said some small progress had been made on agreeing on logistics for the evacuation of civilians, but no agreement was reached that significantly improves the broader situation. A fourth-round will take place very soon, Russia said. The Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers are expected to meet in Turkey on Thursday.
8 March 2022, 08:17 AM
The World Bank said its executive board on Monday approved a $723 million package of loans and grants for Ukraine, providing desperately needed government budget support as the country battles a Russian invasion.
The package includes a $350 million loan supplement to a prior World Bank loan, augmented by about $139 million through guarantees from the Netherlands and Sweden, the bank said in a statement.
8 March 2022, 08:15 AM
United Nations calls for safe passage to deliver humanitarian aid to conflict zones in Ukraine.
IAEA says it has received reports of artillery shells damaging a nuclear research facility in Ukraine's besieged second city Kharkiv.
No increase in radiation levels have been reported at the sitehttps://t.co/gs6pbTwH1M pic.twitter.com/ZdBXVPDBdS
8 March 2022, 08:15 AM
8 March 2022, 07:14 AM
The multinational technology corporation IBM has suspended all its business in Russia due to the conflict in Ukraine, CEO Arvind Krishna said.
"I`ve heard from many of you in response to last week`s announcement regarding the war in Ukraine, and I appreciate your feedback. First, let me be very clear -- we have suspended all business in Russia. In addition, I want to give you an update on a few of the efforts underway to support our colleagues in the region," Krishna said in a statement on Monday.
8 March 2022, 07:13 AM
The United States announced on Monday that over 500 US troops would be deployed in Europe to reinforce NATO`s flank including Poland, Romania, Germany and Greece.Speaking at a press conference, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby assured that the US army will not be sent to conflict-ridden Ukraine. Kirby also announced that the new deployments are being positioned to support US forces already in Europe in response to Russia`s military operation in Ukraine.
8 March 2022, 07:13 AM
Russians face sanctions as favourite shops close doors.
VIDEO: Russians face sanctions as favourite shops close doors.
Russians face sanctions as favourite shops close doors.

Moscovites face the extent of the international response to Russia's military operation in Ukraine, discovering closed doors at many retailers where they would shop for clothes and goods
8 March 2022, 06:51 AM
8 March 2022, 06:51 AM
Ukraine kills Russian Major General Vitaly Gerasimov near Kharkiv, reports The Kyiv Independent quoting Ukraine’s Chief Directorate of Intelligence of the Defense Ministry
8 March 2022, 06:39 AM
A special flight, carrying 200 Indian evacuees from Ukraine, lands in Delhi from Suceava in Romania.
A special flight, carrying 200 Indian evacuees from Ukraine, lands in Delhi from Suceava in Romania.

"While we were traveling in the bus, there were no bombings. The government & our Embassy helped us a lot, we are very happy to be back" said a student who returned from Ukraine
8 March 2022, 06:39 AM