Russia-Ukrainian War LIVE Updates: 500 more US troops will be deployed in Poland, Romania, Germany and Greece, says Pentagon

New Delhi: The United States announced on Monday that over 500 US troops would be deployed in Europe to reinforce NATO`s flank including Poland, Romania, Germany and Greece. Speaking at a press conference, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby assured that the US army will not be sent to conflict-ridden Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Chief Directorate of Intelligence of the Defense Ministry on Tuesday claimed that the Ukrainian forces has gunned down Russian Major General Vitaly Gerasimov near Kharkiv.

Russia-Ukraine war has lasted for 12 days with UN Emergency Relief Coordinator underlined the immediate need for humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and emphasised on allowing civilians to safely leave areas under fire in Ukraine, and delivery of much-needed aid to these locations. Both sides addressed the issue of civilian evacuation, and the Ukrainian side assured Russia that the humanitarian corridors will start working on Tuesday

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has confirmed his plans to meet with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on March 10.

While raising concern about the worsening situation in Ukraine, India on Monday stated that humanitarian action should not be politicised amid the Ukraine-Russia conflict which has led to a pressing humanitarian crisis that needs to be addressed expeditiously.

This came even as the third round of talks in Belarus between Ukraine and Russia failed to achieve significant results on Monday.

