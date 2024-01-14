trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2709679
NewsWorld
MALDIVES

Maldives Says India Agreed To 'Fast-Track Withdrawal' Of Forces

India and Maldives also discussed enhancing bilateral cooperation and expediting the implementation of ongoing projects.

|Last Updated: Jan 14, 2024, 09:33 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Maldives Says India Agreed To 'Fast-Track Withdrawal' Of Forces

MALE: India and Maldives have "agreed to fast-track the withdrawal of Indian military personnel" from the island nation, according to Maldives' Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The first meeting of the High-Level Core Group between the Maldives and India took place in Male' on Sunday.

"During the meeting held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Maldives, both sides reviewed the existing bilateral cooperation. Discussions were held on a wide range of issues of mutual interest, including development cooperation," the Maldives' Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release.

"Both sides expressed willingness to intensify cooperation and agreed to fast-track the withdrawal of Indian military personnel," it also said. "It was agreed that the second meeting of the High-Level Core Group will be held at a mutually convenient time," it added.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of External Affairs said that India and the Maldives discussed finding a mutually workable solution to continue the operation of Indian aviation platforms that provide humanitarian and medical evacuation services to the people of the Maldives.

India and Maldives also discussed enhancing bilateral cooperation and expediting the implementation of ongoing projects. Maldives local media today also reported that Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu has asked the Indian government to withdraw the Indian troops from the island nation before March 15.

Notably, the removal of Indian troops in the Maldives was the main campaign of Muizzu's party. Currently, there are around 70 Indian troops, along with Dornier 228 maritime patrol aircraft and two HAL Dhruv helicopters, stationed in the Maldives.

On the second day of assuming office, Muizzu officially requested the Indian government to withdraw its military personnel from the Maldives. In December last year, President Muizzu claimed that, after dialogue with the Indian government, an agreement was reached to withdraw Indian military personnel. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi begins 11-day ‘anushthan’ for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
DNA Video
DNA: Will Atal Setu become a boon for Mumbai?
DNA Video
DNA: All about Atal Setu Bridge
DNA Video
DNA: Sting Operation on trade of fake medicines
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News 'Operation D' Exposes Fake Medicine Syndicate
DNA Video
DNA: Government guidelines regarding admission in ICU
DNA Video
DNA: Golden 'door' in Ram Mandir
DNA Video
DNA: Big Win for Eknath Shinde
DNA Video
DNA Exclusive: How To Visit Lakshadweep?
DNA Video
DNA Exclusive: How To Visit Lakshadweep?