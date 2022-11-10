More than 100,000 Russian soldiers killed, wounded in Ukraine: Top US general

Russia: More than 100,000 Russian soldiers have been killed and wounded during the war in Ukraine, the top US general said. Speaking at an event at The Economic Club of New York, Joint Chiefs Chair General Mark Milley, said that Ukraine probably suffered similar casualties, CNN reported."You`re looking at well over 100,000 Russian soldiers killed and wounded," CNN quoted General Mark Milley as saying."Same thing probably on the Ukrainian side," he added.

In his remarks at The Economic Club of New York, General Mark Milley termed Russia`s military offensive in Ukraine "a tremendous mistake" for which the nation would pay for "years and years and years to come." He stressed that the war between Russia and Ukraine, which started in February, caused tremendous human suffering, including 15 million to 30 million refugees and the death of around 40,000 civilians, as per the CNN report. General Mark Milley said that there might be a chance for talks on ending the war if and when the front lines stabilize during winte.

He emphasised that there needs to be "mutual recognition" that military victory might not be achieved militarily."There has to be a mutual recognition that military victory is probably in the true sense of the word may be not achievable through military means, and therefore you need to turn to other means," CNN quoted General Mark Milley as saying. "When there`s an opportunity to negotiate when peace can be achieved, seize it," he said.

Speaking about the US support for Ukraine, Milley stated that Washington would continue to provide military assistance to Kyiv if negotiations between the two nations never materialize. Notably, the US has been providing military, economic and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine ever since Russia began its offensive in Ukraine.

As the war between the two nations continues, Ukraine`s Defence Ministry on November 9 claimed that Russia has lost 77,950 soldiers. Taking to the official Twitter handle, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine said that the Russian army has suffered a loss of 2801 tanks, 5666 armoured combat machines, and 1802 artillery systems since the onset of the war on February 24.

Apart from this, the Russian armed forces have lost 393 multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 205 air defence systems, 278 military jets, 260 helicopters, 1483 drones, 4227 vehicles and fuel tanks, 16 warships and boats, 159 special equipment and 399 cruise missiles.