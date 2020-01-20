Moscow says not in favour of Kashmir being discussed at United Nations

New Delhi: In a major backing for New Delhi, Moscow has said that it never favoured Kashmir being brought to the United Nations for any discussion.

Responding to questions at a press conference in Delhi, Russian Envoy to India, Nikolai Kudashev said, "As far as the discussions at the United Nations Security Council are concerned... we have never been in favour of bringing this issue to the United Nation's agenda because this is strictly a bilateral matter for India and Pakistan to discuss on the basis of Shimla and Lahore. Not much to discuss under the aegis of united nations security council"

Live TV

The comments come days after China, at the behest of Pakistan, raised Kashmir at a closed-door informal meet at the United Nations Security Council. The meet saw no takers and ended without any outcome.

On the visit of foreign envoys to the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir earlier this month, Kudashev said, he doesn't "feels the reason to travel" as "Kashmir is India's internal matter and belongs to your constitutional space".

Explaining,"Those who believe that it is an issue..and doubt Indian polices in Kashmir, can travel", which can be seen as a dig at US envoy, who was part of the 15 foreign envoys visit.

Russian mission has confirmed to WION, that it won't be requesting Indian govt to be part of any future foreign envoys visit. The visit that happened in early January was at the request of various missions, according to Indian government sources.

Asked, if the Indian govt invites for a visit, the Russian envoy said, "if you invite me... I will go as a friend".