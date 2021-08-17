New Zealand records its first COVID-19 case in community in six months

New Delhi: New Zealand on Tuesday (August 17, 2021) confirmed its first positive case of COVID-19 in the community since February. The case has been identified in the country's largest city of Auckland.

The New Zealand health ministry in a press statement said that a link between the case and the border or managed isolation is yet to be established.

"The Auckland Regional Public Health unit is undertaking interviews with the case for contact tracing purposes. While we collect more specific information, all New Zealanders are reminded of the basic public health measures of mask-wearing and hand washing," the health ministry added.

"In particular anyone in Auckland catching public transport this afternoon or who cannot socially distance in public spaces should wear a mask as a precaution," the statement further said.

"Ministers will meet this afternoon once additional information is gathered to confirm a response," it added.



As per the latest reports, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is most likely to attend a cabinet meeting on the next steps and will update the media at 0600 GMT.

The last reported community case of COVID-19 in New Zealand was in February this year. Currently, the island country has 43 active cases.

As per the official data, there have been 121 historical cases, out of a total of 752 cases in New Zealand since January 1 2021. It has so far seen a total of 2,570 confirmed cases.

(With inputs from agencies)