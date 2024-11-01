Advertisement
Pakistan: 5 Schoolchildren, Cop Among 7 Killed In Blast In Balochistan Province

Most of those injured were schoolchildren, Geo News reported, adding that they were shifted to a nearby hospital.

|Last Updated: Nov 01, 2024, 02:25 PM IST|Source: PTI
Pakistan: 5 Schoolchildren, Cop Among 7 Killed In Blast In Balochistan Province Representational Image. (IANS)

Islamabad: At least seven people, including five schoolchildren and a policeman, were killed on Friday in a remote-controlled blast in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, according to media reports. The blast occurred at 8.35 am near a school at the Civil Hospital Chowk of the Mastung district of the province, Dawn newspaper reported.

“It appears that an IED (improvised explosive device) attached to a motorcycle was detonated near a police mobile,” Kalat Division Commissioner Naeem Bazai was quoted as saying in the report. “So far, seven individuals have been killed, including five school students,” Bazai said. At least 22 people were injured in the attack.

Most of those injured were schoolchildren, Geo News reported, adding that they were shifted to a nearby hospital. A police van and several auto-rickshaws were damaged in the explosion, according to the report.

An emergency was declared across all Quetta hospitals after the blast, the report said quoting the provincial health department spokesperson, adding that all doctors, pharmacists, staff nurses and other medical staff were summoned.

