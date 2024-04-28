Advertisement
NewsWorld
PRO-PALESTINE PROTESTS IN US

Pro-Palestine Protestors Force Prez Joe Biden's Backdoor Entry Into US Hotel, Unfurl Giant Palestinian Flag - Watch

U.S. President Joe Biden will give an election-year roast at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner against the backdrop of protests against his support for Israel's war against Palestine.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Apr 28, 2024, 10:07 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Pro-Palestine Protestors Force Prez Joe Biden's Backdoor Entry Into US Hotel, Unfurl Giant Palestinian Flag - Watch

U.S. President Joe Biden will deliver an election-year roast on Saturday (April 27) night at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner, amid protests over his support for Israel's war against Hamas, news agency Reuters reported. The protesters confronted guests arriving for the event by chanting slogans, holding banners, and reenacting executions. Hundreds of protesters urged journalists to boycott the event and confronted administration officials as they arrived.

Biden avoided the large protests in front of the hotel by entering through a back entrance, where he was met by smaller groups of protesters calling for a cease-fire, Reuters said. At the century-old event, known as Washington's "nerd prom," hundreds of journalists, politicians, and celebrities mingle in a massive hotel banquet hall. 

 

It frequently includes friendly jabs from the president in a closing speech directed at reporters and other guests in the audience. This year's host will be Colin Jost from Saturday Night Live.

Israel's six-month war against Hamas in Gaza, which began in response to the militant group's attack in southern Israel on October 7, has killed over 34,000 people, according to Palestinian health officials, and has caused a humanitarian disaster for the enclave's more than 2 million residents.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA
Know why NSG commandos had to be sent to Sandeshkhali in Bengal
DNA
Land shifting in Ramban of Jammu
DNA
A massive fire broke out in the forests of Nainital, Uttarakhand
DNA
Know important information related to Amethi and Gandhi family
DNA Video
DNA: Imran Khan-Pak Army 'Secret Deal' ?
DNA Video
DNA: CBI recovers arms, ammunition in Sandeshkhali
DNA Video
DNA: Will India Run on Sharia?
DNA Video
DNA: SC Rejects Pleas Seeking 100% VVPAT-EVM Verification
DNA Video
DNA: WhatsApp threatens to leave India
DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of Patna fire incident