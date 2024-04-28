U.S. President Joe Biden will deliver an election-year roast on Saturday (April 27) night at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner, amid protests over his support for Israel's war against Hamas, news agency Reuters reported. The protesters confronted guests arriving for the event by chanting slogans, holding banners, and reenacting executions. Hundreds of protesters urged journalists to boycott the event and confronted administration officials as they arrived.



Biden avoided the large protests in front of the hotel by entering through a back entrance, where he was met by smaller groups of protesters calling for a cease-fire, Reuters said. At the century-old event, known as Washington's "nerd prom," hundreds of journalists, politicians, and celebrities mingle in a massive hotel banquet hall.

A Palestinian flag has been deployed from the top floor of the Washington Hilton hotel where the White Hoise correspondents dinner is taking place. #WHCD #Gaza pic.twitter.com/h0QMUdjafH — Adam Eidinger (@aeidinger) April 27, 2024

It frequently includes friendly jabs from the president in a closing speech directed at reporters and other guests in the audience. This year's host will be Colin Jost from Saturday Night Live.

Israel's six-month war against Hamas in Gaza, which began in response to the militant group's attack in southern Israel on October 7, has killed over 34,000 people, according to Palestinian health officials, and has caused a humanitarian disaster for the enclave's more than 2 million residents.