Rockets Launched At Israel From Syria As IDF Prepares For Massive Ground Assault In Gaza

The Israel-Hamas war that started with the October 7 terror attack, has not only entered Day 8 today but is slowly spreading on multiple fronts with the involvement of Lebanon and Syria-based arms groups. Iran has also warned of opening multiple fronts against Israel. Last night, rockets were fired from Syria towards northern Israel, as confirmed by the Israel Defence Forces. Sirens wailed across the border regions as the rockets were launched. Sirens were heard in Alma, near the Lebanon border, and Avnei Eitan, situated in the Golan Heights near the Syrian border. As of now, there have been no reports of injuries or property damage, as stated by The Times of Israel. In response to the attacks, the IDF utilized artillery to target the origin of the fire.

So far, over 1400 Israelis have been killed while over 3,000 are said to be injured. Following Israel's counter-attack, over 1,800 Gazans including Hamas militants have been killed while around 8,000 people are said to be injured. On the other hand, the Israeli Defence Forces have claimed that Hamas is forcefully stopping civilian evacuation from Gaza to use them as human shields.

Earlier, Israel urged civilians to move southwards towards Wadi Gaza in order to remain safe. Israeli Air Force also air-dropped lakhs of pamphlets asking civilians to evacuate. The IDF is likely to launch a massive ground operation in Gaza today to eliminate Hamas sites and rescue hostages. The IDF has confirmed of over 120 hostages in Hamas' grip inside Gaza.

Israeli tanks and soldiers have already surrounded the Gaza Strip to launch ground operations. However, Hamas has reportedly released a video warning Israel against ground invasion. In the video, Hamas terrorists were seen coming out of tunnel and firing hand-held rocket launchers at dummy tanks demonstrating that Israeli tanks will meet the same fate.

On the other hand, the United States claimed to have been working with Israel, Egypt, and Jordan to ease the humanitarian consequences of Hamas’s attack. "The U.S. is working with the governments of Israel, Egypt, Jordan — and with the UN — to surge support to ease the humanitarian consequences of Hamas’s attack, create conditions needed to resume the flow of assistance, and advocate for the upholding of the law of war," said Biden's office on X (formerly Twitter).