Sri Lanka braces for Cyclone Amphan, several areas to receive heavy showers

Sri Lanka's Department of Meterology on Tuesday (May 19) said that the Super Cyclonic storm Amphan over west-central Bay of Bengal and neighborhood, lay centered near Trincomalee at 11.30 p.m. on Monday (May 18).

According to Sri Lanka's Department of Meterology the cyclone Amphan is expected to move north-northeastwards towards west Bengal coast during the afternoon of May 20 (Wednesday).

"Due to the influence of the system, the prevailing showery condition over the island particularly in the south-western part is likely to continue further. Heavy showers above 100 mm are likely at some places. Wind speed can increase up to (50-60) kmph at times over the island. Cloudy skies can be expected over the island," it said.

According to Sri Lanka's met department, showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Southern, Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces with isolated heavy showers above 100 mm in Nuwara-Eliya, Kandy, Matale, Ratnapura, Kegalle, Galle and Matara districts.

The North and North-central provinces of Sri Lanka are also expected to receive several spells of showers.

The met department has appealed to the general public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity during thundershowers.

Meanwhile, Indian Meterological Department said that Super Cyclone Amphan is very likely to move north-northeastwards across the northwest Bay of Bengal and cross West Bengal – Bangladesh coasts between Digha (West Bengal) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) close to Sundarbans during the May 20 afternoon/evening as an extremely severe cyclonic storm with maximum sustained wind speed of 165-175 kmph gusting to 195 kmph.