Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vows fight back against Russia: 'We will not bow down'

Addressing an emergency briefing, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy today vowed fighting back against Russia's big military action in his country. The Ukrainian leader said that National solidarity is the hallmark of Ukraine and appealed people who have military training to join the war against Russia. "We are fighting for our freedom , to protect our country," Zelenskiy said, adding: "We hope - we are ready to protect our country with the weapons in our hands".

Appealing common citizen to join the fight, Zelenskyy said, "We will lift sanctions on all citizens of Ukraine who are ready to defend our country as part of territorial defense with weapons in hands."

Zelensky further urged global leaders to provide defense assistance to Ukraine and help protect its airspace from Russia. He said that "Russia has unleased a war with Ukraine and the entire democratic world". He asked for world leaders to provide large-scale defence support and to protect Ukraine's airspace from the aggressor.

Zelensky further appealed Russia citizen's to protest against war in their own country.

"We have severed diplomatic relations with Russia. For all those who have not yet lost their conscience in Russia, it is time to go out and protest against the war with Ukraine," Zelensky said.