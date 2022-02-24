हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Volodymyr Zelenskyy Press Conference

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vows fight back against Russia: 'We will not bow down'

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy press conference: Zelenskyy said, "We will lift sanctions on all citizens of Ukraine who are ready to defend our country as part of territorial defense with weapons in hands."

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vows fight back against Russia: &#039;We will not bow down&#039;
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. (Reuters)

Addressing an emergency briefing, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy today vowed fighting back against Russia's big military action in his country. The Ukrainian leader said that National solidarity is the hallmark of Ukraine and appealed people who have military training to join the war against Russia. "We are fighting for our freedom , to protect our country," Zelenskiy said, adding: "We hope - we are ready to protect our country with the weapons in our hands".

Appealing common citizen to join the fight, Zelenskyy said, "We will lift sanctions on all citizens of Ukraine who are ready to defend our country as part of territorial defense with weapons in hands."

Zelensky further urged global leaders to provide defense assistance to Ukraine and help protect its airspace from Russia. He said that "Russia has unleased a war with Ukraine and the entire democratic world". He asked for world leaders to provide large-scale defence support and to protect Ukraine's airspace from the aggressor.

Zelensky further appealed Russia citizen's to protest against war in their own country.

"We have severed diplomatic relations with Russia. For all those who have not yet lost their conscience in Russia, it is time to go out and protest against the war with Ukraine," Zelensky said.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Volodymyr Zelenskyy Press Conferenceukraine vs russiarussia vs ukraineUkraineRussia
Next
Story

India cancels special flights to Ukraine; alternative arrangements being made for evacuation

Must Watch

PT9M20S

Russia's big claim, Ukraine starts surrender