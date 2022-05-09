New Delhi: Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy auctioned his Khaki fleece which he wore while walking through the streets of his war-torn country and addressing his citizens amid the conflict with Russia.

Zelenskyy's trademark fleece was auctioned at the "Brave Ukraine" fundraiser event oraganised at Tate Modern in London, on a whopping amount of 90,000 pounds which when converted into INR worths Rs 85,61,435.22.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy was accompanied by UK PM Boris Johnson at the event who also spoke at the event and asserted his support to the war-hit country saying, "Our support for Ukraine is unwavering, and we must do everything we can to help Ukraine defend itself and ease the burden of suffering on innocent Ukrainians."

I was honoured to speak at the Brave Ukraine Fundraiser this evening alongside @ZelenskyyUa. Our support for Ukraine is unwavering, and we must do everything we can to help Ukraine defend itself and ease the burden of suffering on innocent Ukrainians. Slava Ukraini pic.twitter.com/la3Z3pyHwM — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) May 5, 2022

According to The Daily Mail, the starting bidding price of Zelenskyy's 'famous khaki' was 50,000 pounds however, Johnson urged the buyers to bid higher for the fleece personally signes by the Ukrainian president.

Posting a clip featuring Zelenskyy's in his fleece on Twitter, the Ukrainian Embassy to the United Kingdom said, " When the war started, the world couldn't believe Ukraine and its government will last for more than three days, but it did."

There was one and only @ZelenskyyUa fleece among the lots. It was sold for £90k pic.twitter.com/Rmxmhp1aeg — Embassy of Ukraine to the UK (@UkrEmbLondon) May 7, 2022

According to the embassy, the goal of the "Brave Ukraine" fundraiser was to “tell the stories of (Ukraine’s) bravery which became iconic during the war, as well as to raise funds to support this bravery."

