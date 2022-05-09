हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Russia-Ukraine war

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy's khaki fleece jacket auctioned for over Rs 85.5 lakh in London

The starting bidding price of Zelenskyy's 'famous khaki' was 50,000 pounds however, British PM Boris Johnson urged the buyers to bid higher for the fleece personally signed by the Ukrainian president.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy&#039;s khaki fleece jacket auctioned for over Rs 85.6 lakh in London
Image credit: PTI

New Delhi: Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy auctioned his Khaki fleece which he wore while walking through the streets of his war-torn country and addressing his citizens amid the conflict with Russia.

Zelenskyy's trademark fleece was auctioned at the "Brave Ukraine" fundraiser event oraganised at Tate Modern in London, on a whopping amount of 90,000 pounds which when converted into INR worths Rs 85,61,435.22.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy was accompanied by UK PM Boris Johnson at the event who also spoke at the event and asserted his support to the war-hit country saying, "Our support for Ukraine is unwavering, and we must do everything we can to help Ukraine defend itself and ease the burden of suffering on innocent Ukrainians."

According to The Daily Mail, the starting bidding price of Zelenskyy's 'famous khaki' was 50,000 pounds however, Johnson urged the buyers to bid higher for the fleece personally signes by the Ukrainian president.

Posting a clip featuring Zelenskyy's in his fleece on Twitter, the Ukrainian Embassy to the United Kingdom said, " When the war started, the world couldn't believe Ukraine and its government will last for more than three days, but it did."

According to the embassy, the goal of the "Brave Ukraine" fundraiser was to “tell the stories of (Ukraine’s) bravery which became iconic during the war, as well as to raise funds to support this bravery."

