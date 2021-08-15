US President Joe Biden wishes Indians on 75th Independence Day, calls partnership with India 'more important than ever'

New Delhi: US President Joe Biden has extended Independence Day greetings to every Indian and said that the partnership with India is 'more important than ever'. In an official statement, Joe Biden said that over the decades, the ties between India-US, including a vibrant community of more than four million Indian-Americans, have sustained and strengthened the partnership.

"On this day, August 15, 1947, India achieved its long journey toward independence, guided by Mahatma Gandhi's message of truth and non-violence. Today, that foundational commitment to respecting the will of the people through democracy continues to inspire the world and is the basis of the special bond between our two nations," the US President said.

He added, "This past year, our nations have come together in new ways as we tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, including working in partnership with Japan and Australia—through the Quad—to expand global manufacturing of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines and to strengthen our 'last-mile' coordination to reach people throughout the Indo-Pacific."

"In this moment of great challenges and opportunities, the partnership between India and the United States is more important than ever," he said.

Biden said that together, the US and India must show the world that the two great and diverse democracies can deliver for people everywhere.

"And as we do, the friendship between our nations will continue to flourish and grow. I wish all those celebrating today, in India, in the United States, and throughout the world, a safe and happy Indian Independence Day," he said.