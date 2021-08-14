India at 75: Here's the full schedule of Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort on August 15

New Delhi: As the country rings its 75th Independence Day on Sunday (August 15) as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', a series of events have been organised across the country, as per a notification by the Ministry of Defence.

From showering of petals from two Mi-17 1V helicopters of the Indian Air Force (IAF) during unfurling of the national flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort for the first time to inviting athletes who have won medals at Olympics- this Independnce Day will be celebrated with a whole new fervor.

Check the full schedule for Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Arrival at Red Fort: The PM upon his arrival will be welcomed by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt and Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar. Kumar will then introduce Lieutenant General Vijay Kumar Mishra, General Officer Commanding (GoC), Delhi Area, to the PM.

"The GoC Delhi Area will then conduct Modi to the saluting base where a combined Inter-Services and Delhi Police Guard will present general salute to the PM. Thereafter, the PM will inspect the Guard of Honour," the ministry said in its statement.

Guard of Honour: The Guard of Honour contingent for the PM will consist of one officer and 20 men each from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police.

PM will proceed to ramparts of Red Fort: Following the inspection of the Guard of Honour, PM Modi will proceed to the ramparts of the Red Fort where he will be greeted by the Minister of Defence, the Minister of State for Defence, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Army Staff General M M Naravane, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria. "The GoC Delhi area will conduct the PM to the dais on the ramparts to hoist the national flag," the ministry said.

Hoisting of Flag: After the PM will hoist the tricolour, there will be a 'Rashtriya Salute'.

The National Flag Guard comprising five officers and 130 men from the Indian Army, the Indian Navy, the IAF and Delhi Police will present 'Rashtriya Salute' at the time of hoisting of the tricolour by the PM. During hoisting of the national flag and the 'Rashritya Salute', the Indian Navy's band, consisting of 16 men, will play the national anthem. "Lt Commander P Priyambada Sahoo will assist the Prime Minister in hoisting the national flag. It will be synchronised with the 21 Gun Salute fired by the valiant gunners of the elite 2233 Field Battery (Ceremonial)," the ministry added.

Showering of flower petals by IAF: For the first time ever, as soon as the tricolour is hoisted by the PM, flower petals will be showered at the venue by two Mi-17 1V helicopters of the IAF in Amrut formation, the notification revealed. "Captain of the first helicopter will be Wing Commander Baldev Singh Bisht. The second chopper is commanded by Wing Commander Nikhil Mehrotra," it said.

PM Modi’s I-Day address to the nation: After the showering of flower petals, the PM will address the nation. "At the conclusion of the speech of the PM, the cadets of National Cadet Corps (NCC) will sing the National Anthem," it noted.

What's new during the I-Day celebrations at Red Fort?

Olympic Winners: Thirty-two athletes -- who have won medals at Olympics -- and two officials of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) have been invited to participate in the celebrations at the Red Fort on Sunday, the Defence Ministry said. Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra who created history at the recently-concluded Tokyo Olympics by winning the gold medal is among the athletes invited to participate in the celebrations.

"Around 240 Olympians, support staff and the SAI and sports federation officials have also been invited to grace the Gyan Path in front of the ramparts," the ministry mentioned.

Block to honour Corona warriors: A separate block has been created on the south side of the Red Fort's ramparts for Corona warriors to honour them for their role in fight against the pandemic, the ministry said.

(With PTI inputs)

