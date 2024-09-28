US Select Committee On China Urges Halt On Chinese Drones

The leadership of the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party has urged the Virginia government to stop using Chinese drones that pose intelligence threats.

The SCCCP requested Congresspeople John Moolenaar and Raja Krishnamoorthi to stop using Chinese drones as the CIA, the Director of National Intelligence, and numerous government personnel stay in Fairfax County.

In a post on X, the SCCCP stated, "Rep. John Moolenaar, Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, and Fairfax County must cease using Chinese military-linked DJI Global drones that pose an espionage risk. Fairfax County is home to the CIA, the Director of National Intelligence, and numerous government personnel."

The committee chairman's letter called on Fairfax County to reconsider its procurement and deployment of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) manufactured in or owned by the People's Republic of China (PRC). This caution arises from the presence of sensitive national security sites and interests in the area, as well as the threats posed by PRC-made drones.

The letter highlighted that the Select Committee has identified PRC-made drones as a threat to the national and economic security of the United States. Entities of concern include, but are not limited to, Shenzhen DJI Sciences and Technologies Ltd. (DJI/R) and Autel Robotics.

Over the years, the Executive Branch and Congress have taken numerous steps to address national security concerns related to the procurement and deployment of PRC drones and to protect sensitive data. This includes the January 2024 Joint CISA and FBI report on PRC-made drone technology.

The committee urged local governments like Fairfax County to seize the opportunity to safeguard residents from these threats. The letter also referenced a 2017 Department of Homeland Security intelligence bulletin highlighting concerns that DJI was likely transmitting sensitive US data to the Chinese government, raising significant national security concerns.

In December 2020, the Department of Commerce placed DJI on its "Entity List," citing its involvement in aiding China's human rights abuses against the Uyghur people in the Xinjiang region through biometric surveillance and tracking.

Furthermore, in July 2021, the Department of Defence emphasized the importance of addressing the threats posed by DJI drones, making it a priority for the Department and underscoring ongoing security risks to US interests. In December 2021, the Department of the Treasury identified DJI as part of the PRC Military-Industrial Complex and added it to its sanctions list, reinforcing the perception of a national security threat posed by PRC-manufactured drones in the United States.

As of May 2023, seven states have grounded their fleets of PRC-related UAS and banned future procurement due to legitimate concerns about proprietary data being sent back to the PRC. Such data could potentially be accessed by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) under the PRC's National Security Law, which mandates access to devices and programs through backdoors, also known as "embedded and reserved interfaces."

Fairfax County currently operates a mixed fleet of UAS. Public safety programs, emergency services, and the fire department utilize these platforms to carry out their missions. However, the use of China-made UAS platforms and sensors raises concerns as they collect high-resolution imagery of facilities and individuals, putting sensitive information at risk of being accessed by the CCP.