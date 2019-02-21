हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Donald Trump

US to provide additional USD 9.5 million in assistance to Maldives

During the meeting Pompeo hailed the signing of a memorandum of understanding to enhance aviation security and an intent by USAID to facilitate sustained collaboration with the Maldives.

US to provide additional USD 9.5 million in assistance to Maldives
File photo

Washington: The Trump Administration on Wednesday announced its intent to provide USD 9.5 million in assistance to the Maldives as part of its effort to strengthen its ties with the island nation. In a meeting with visiting Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed their common interest in deepening bilateral ties and their shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

Shahid underscored the importance of his government's reform efforts to the vitality of Maldives' democracy and future prosperity, according to the State Department Deputy Spokesperson Robert Palladino.

"Pompeo expressed strong support for the US-Maldives partnership, announcing the intent of the State Department to work with the Congress to provide USD 9.75 million in additional assistance for Maldives," Palladino said.

During the meeting Pompeo hailed the signing of a memorandum of understanding to enhance aviation security and an intent by USAID to facilitate sustained collaboration with the Maldives. He also noted that the US is cooperating with the Maldives to share best practices in the areas of debt strategy, public financial management, and combatting financial crimes.

Pompeo also welcomed the Maldives commitment to judicial reform, transparency, and rule of law, Palladino said.

Tags:
Donald TrumpMaldivesUnited StatesUS-MaldivesAbdulla ShahidMike PompeoRobert Palladino
Next
Story

Alabama woman who joined IS should not return to US: Trump

Must Watch

PT1M26S

WION global summit in Dubai; Sheikh Nahyan was the chief guest

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close