Victoria Starmer: Woman Who Rejected Keir Starmer In First Meeting, Now Set To Be First Lady Of Britain

Following the 2024 general elections, the UK is set to welcome Keir Starmer as its new Prime Minister. Starmer, a Labour Party candidate, secured the necessary 326 seats to form the government. Alongside him is his wife, Victoria Starmer, who has largely stayed out of the public eye.

Who Is UK’s First Lady, Victoria Starmer?

Victoria Starmer, a former solicitor, has avoided media attention and never given interviews, unlike Akshata Murty, the wife of former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Victoria and Keir Starmer met in the early 2000s when he was a senior barrister at Doughty Street Chambers. Their first meeting was marked by Victoria's blunt reaction, reportedly saying, "Who the f... does he think he is?" Despite this rocky start, the couple married in 2007 and have two children, who are being raised in their mother's Jewish faith. Victoria expresses a desire to continue her role in NHS occupational health as her husband assumes the office of Prime Minister.

Born into a Polish-Jewish family that migrated to the UK before World War II, Victoria is a practising Jew. She earned degrees in law and sociology from Cardiff University in 1996 and began her career at the Soho law firm Hodge Jones & Allen, where she specialized in street crime. After working there for four years, she married Keir Starmer and shifted her focus to the National Health Service (NHS) occupational health.