Worldwide coronavirus COVID-19 positive cases cross 13.8 lakh, death count nears 80,000

The coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday (April 7, 2020) by 10:55 PM IST has infected over 13.8 lakh people globally with taking close to 80,000 lives.

As per the live Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases tracking data by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University, over 13,81,014 people have been infected with the virus, whereas, around 79,091 lives have been lost due to the virus that was first reported in late December 2019 in Wuhan (China).

The United States (US) has reported the most number of COVID-19 positive cases where the total number has climbed to 3,79,965.

Spain on second spot has witnessed over 1,40,511 confirmed cases whereas the Italians have over 1,35,586 COVID-19 patients in their country.

Italy is followed by Germany (1,05,604), France (98,984) and China (82,718).

On the list of the countries seeing most of the deaths, Italy is on the first spot where around 17,127 people have succumbed to the fatal virus.

Spain stands at second position with losing over 13,897 of its people.

Spain is accompanied by the US on the list where almost 11,851 Americans have lost their lives.

The US is followed by France where 8,911 people have died due to the virus.

United Kingdom, where even the PM who has been tested COVID-19 positive is under intensive care, has seen over 6,159 deaths.

The history of the virus goes back to December, 2019 in China where a 34-year-old ophthalmologist named Dr Li Wenliang tried to send a message to other medics warning them about a new virus in the city of Wuhan in Hubei Province.

Dr Li lost his life on February 6, 2020 after catching the virus while treating infected patients in Wuhan.

On January 23, Wuhan went into lockdown. At that point, around 18 people had lost their lives and over 570 had been infected with the COVID-19, including in Taiwan, Japan, Thailand, South Korea, and the United States.

In late January, an 80-year-old tourist died in France which was reportedly Europe's first coronavirus death.

The virus appeared in Iran five days later where two people died within hours of their diagnosis being announced.

Italy saw a major surge in cases on February 23, and 10 towns in Lombardy went into lockdown which was later extended to the whole country.