CM Punk Screws Over Drew McIntyre Upon WWE Return

After getting injured at the Royal Rumble, fans have been patiently waiting for the return to in-ring action for CM Punk. The WWE veteran made a surprise return at the WWE pay-per-view Clash At The Castle where he caused an interference in the match for the World Heavyweight Championship between Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest. Punk and McIntyre have been involved in a long feud which has involved insults, mindgames and much more being thrown between the two superstars. This was the second time that CM Punk caused McIntyre to lose an important match after screwing him over before at Wrestlemania.

CM Punk Screws McIntyre With The Pin

At Clash At The Castle during the match between Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship, McIntyre hit Damian Priest with a Claymore kick and went to pin him but there was no referee in the ring. CM Punk came running to the ring dressed as referee and started to do the pin count of three but stopped at two. This led to McIntyre getting angry and attacking CM Punk. Whilst Drew was attacking Punk, Punk hit Drew McIntyre with a low blow which got the superstar to his knees. Punk then rolled out of the ring as Damian Priest got up and delivered a finishing chokeslam to McIntyre to pick up the win. This was the second time that Punk has screwed over McIntyre.

The First Time

At Wrestlemania 40, Drew McIntyre won the World Heavyweight Championship after he defeated Seth Rollins. However McIntyre's reign as the champion only lasted for five minutes as soon after winning the championship, he was attacked by CM Punk as retribution to Punk being teased by McIntyre over the past few months. CM Punk's attack on Drew McIntyre led to Damian Priest walking out with his Money In The Bank briefcase and cashing it in to win the World Heavyweight Championship. The storyline between the two superstars, it seems like will continue for a long time and will hopefully be settled at WWE Summerslam when they would hopefully face off against each other.