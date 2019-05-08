close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Alwar gangrape

Alwar gangrape: SP removed, Rajasthan govt releases interim relief for woman

In a related development, the state government has released an interim relief Rs 4.12 lakh for the victim as per the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Alwar gangrape: SP removed, Rajasthan govt releases interim relief for woman
Representational image

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government has removed Alwar SP Rajiv Pachar following the gang rape of a woman in Thanagazi area of the district.

The order was issued on Tuesday night.

A woman was allegedly raped by five men in front of her husband in Alwar district on April 26.The assailants also filmed the crime and uploaded the video on social media.

"The SP has been removed and put under the Awaiting Posting Order status till further orders," Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajeeva Swarup said.

The SHO of the Thanagazi police station has already been suspended.

In a related development, the state government has released an interim relief Rs 4.12 lakh for the victim as per the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

The incident took place when the woman was travelling on a motorcycle with her husband. The accused stopped them on the Thanagazi-Alwar bypass and dragged the couple to an isolated area, where they allegedly raped the woman and threatened her husband with dire consequences, police said. 

An FIR was lodged on May 2 under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the SC/ST Act, police said.

Tags:
Alwar gangrapeAlwarcrimeRajasthanRajasthan gangrape
Next
Story

Bikaner Lok Sabha Constituency of Rajasthan: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Must Watch

PT1M47S

Congress made its half-century in abusing PM Modi: BJP