Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: 14 killed, 10 injured in Kurnool after collision between bus, truck

Atleast 14 people were killed and 10 others injured in an accident between a bus and a truck near Madhapuram village in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool on Sunday early morning at around 4 am.  A tempo-lorry collided in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh, eight females and a child among deceased. 

Andhra Pradesh: 14 killed, 10 injured in Kurnool after collision between bus, truck

Kurnool: Atleast 14 people were killed and 10 others injured in an accident between a bus and a truck near Madhapuram village in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool on Sunday early morning at around 4 am. 

A tempo-lorry collided in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh, eight females and a child among deceased. 

Kurnool district SP, collector are at the accident site and are tending to the injured who have been admitted to Kurnool Government hospital.

All the victims are from Madanepally in Chittoor district and were proceeding in tempo towards Ajmer dargah.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sri  YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed deep sorrow for the loss of human life in the road mishap at Madapuram of Veldurthi mandal in Kurnool district.

The Chief Minister instructed the concerned officials to take expedite relief and medical help and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members and wished speedy recovery of the injured.

The incident comes two days after eight people were killed and several injured when a bus carrying over 30 passengers fell into a gorge at Anantagiri near Araku in Visakhapatnam district.

(This is a developing story, more details are awaited)

