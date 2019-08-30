Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad visits Tirumala temple, offers prayers

TIRUMALA: Union Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad visited the hill shrine of Sri Venkateswara Swamy in Andhra Pradesh's Tirumala district on Friday morning.

The BJP leader visited the famous Hindu shrine, which is dedicated to Lord Vishnu, along with his family and offered prayers there.

''I am really very happy to have got the darshan of Lord Balaji. I prayed to Lord Balaji that India should become a real superpower in the world under the leadership of our PM Narendra Modi Ji,'' the Minister said.

Venkateswara Temple is a landmark Vaishnavite temple situated in the hill town of Tirumala at Tirupati in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh.