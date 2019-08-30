close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad visits Tirumala temple, offers prayers

Venkateswara Temple is a landmark Vaishnavite temple situated in the hill town of Tirumala at Tirupati in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad visits Tirumala temple, offers prayers

TIRUMALA: Union Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad visited the hill shrine of Sri Venkateswara Swamy in Andhra Pradesh's Tirumala district on Friday morning.

The BJP leader visited the famous Hindu shrine, which is dedicated to Lord Vishnu, along with his family and offered prayers there.

''I am really very happy to have got the darshan of Lord Balaji. I prayed to Lord Balaji that India should become a real superpower in the world under the leadership of our PM Narendra Modi Ji,'' the Minister said.

Live TV

Venkateswara Temple is a landmark Vaishnavite temple situated in the hill town of Tirumala at Tirupati in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh.

Tags:
Ravi Shankar PrasadTirumala templeVenkateswara Swam
Next
Story

1,015 kg of ganja worth Rs 1.52 crore seized from 'empty' truck in Vishakhapatnam

Must Watch

PT57S

Zee News Wrap: Watch top news stories of this hour