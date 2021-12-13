Arishfa Khan turns entrepreneur; launches Mishy Me

Actress and social media sensation, Arishfa Khan has turned entrepreneur. Seen in TV shows such as Chhal- Sheh Aur Maat, Ek Veer Ki Ardaas… Veera, Jeannie Aur Juju, Uttaran, Meri Durga and several music videos, Arishfa Khan has been ruling social media for since long. The 18-year-old is an inspiration to many girls out there as Arishfa has now turned into an entrepreneur and launched her own lifestyle brand - Mishy Me. The launch took place at a grand event in Mumbai on December 9 in the presence of her family and friends.

Mishy Me’s vision is to launch products that are custom-made for each and everyone’s skin, at an affordable price with the best quality. The first product under the umbrella is Mishy Me blemish balm cream which is an all-in-one product. It conceals imperfections, evens out skin tone, hydrates as well as nourishes the skin. It also provides protection against UV radiation with SPF30 for effective protection from photo-ageing. This BB cream is suitable for all skin types.

Talking at the event, Arishfa Khan said, “Since my childhood, I was very fond of make-up and it was my dream to start my own beauty brand one day. The journey hasn’t been that easy though. It was too more than a year for us to research, test and try. Finally, we have got the best skin cream which is all in one. I am thankful to Suhail Patel of Ninety Nine Innovative for his inputs and support because of which we could achieve this brilliant product. I request all my fans to do try and share their feedback. I hope this product will come out as the best solution for all that our skin needs.”

Mishy Me is an end to end incepted, funded and built by Ninety Nine Innovation, an Indian start-up company, founded by Suhail Patel. The start-up focuses on building innovative brands that are curated by celebrities. The company focuses on areas such as beauty, fashion, lifestyle and technology. Suhail Patel says, “Celebrities have a huge fan following. They inspire people and fans look up to them. So, we decided to create a platform for celebs and influencers to convert their followers into customers and build a long term revenue channel. Mishy Me is the first brand that we have just launched and many more will follow soon.”

