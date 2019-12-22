Anti-CAA protests: Curfew to be imposed in Assam's Tinsukia after reports of fresh tension

Tinsukia: Amid reports of fresh tension in the area, the authorities decided to impose curfew in Tinsukia district of Assam from 8 pm on December 22 to 5 am on December 23.

The curfew was earlier lifted between 6 am to 5 pm. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 will continue from 6 am on 23rd till 6 am on 24th till the situation becomes completely normal, the authorities said.

Restrictions were imposed in view of the ongoing anti-CAA protests in several parts of the district.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the acts of violence during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, and those who were involved in the violence will not be spared.

Sonowal further stated that "Assam will remain with the Assamese people." "For this, whatever legislation is required, we will bring those.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have assured people of Assam that all adequate measures will be taken to get Clause 6 of Assam Accord implemented.

On Friday, Assam Police had requested citizens to be cautious while posting or sharing unverified or provocative information on social media.