Broken chairs in temple of democracy: TDP, YSRCP workers clash at polling station

Guntur: There was much to be ashamed about at the Gurajala assembly constituency where people had come out to vote but instead, witnessed uncontrolled violence as workers of TDP and YSRCP clashed with each other.

Both parties have been bitter rivals in the Lok Sabha as well as in the Assembly election. While the reason for the violence is not known in Gunutr district's Gurajala assembly constituency, to control it was a mammoth task for officials present here. Workers from both parties landed punches and kicks on each other while some picked up chairs and tables as weapons as well.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, a security official can be seen trying to restore order but the clearly agitated workers mostly brush him aside in their bid to assault one another. As a result of the violent incident, the polling station wore a shattered look with broken chairs and tables bringing shame to what was meant to be a center for exercising democratic rights. It is reported that one YSRCP worker was seriously injured in the incident and was rushed to a local hospital.

There have been similar incidents of violence elsewhere in Andhra Pradesh with TDP leader Kodela Siva Prasada Rao reportedly attacked at a polling booth in Sattenapalli. Party worker S Bhaskar Reddy died earlier in the day in Tadipatri town of Anantapur with TDP blaming YSRCP workers.