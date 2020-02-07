Bullets fired near anti-CAA protest site in Delhi's Jafrabad, fourth firing incident in a month

New Delhi: Two unidentified bike riders opened fired four round of bullets near an anti-CAA protest site in northeast Delhi's Jafrabad and fled the spot, on Friday. An eyewitness informed the police about the incident and the Jafrabad police immediately rushed to the spot. However, no one was injured in the incident.

The incident took place 400 metres away from the site where people have been protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act since last month. As per Jafrabad police, the shooting incident was not related to anti-CAA protests but it was an outcome of some personal enmity.

This is the fourth firing incident near anti-CAA protest site recorded in Delhi within a month. Meanwhile, some of the protesters alleged that it was a repeat of intimidatory tactics like the one at Jamia Millia Islamia and Shaheen Bagh and said that in every such incident, the shooters are changing their modus operandi.

Earlier, on January 30 an unidentified person opened fire in Jamia Nagar area shouting "I will give you azaadi (freedom)''. The incident left a Jamia Millia Islamia University student injured who was later admitted to AIIMS hospital. The man was arrested by the police and the police is further investigating the matter.

The second incident occurred in February 1, when a man named Kapil Gujjar opened fire near the anti-CAA protest at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh and his family members claimed that he was angry at the protests which have been going on at Shaheen Bagh for the last 50 days because there was a wedding of his cousin and he had to take a detour to buy goods.

Another firing incident took place outside the Jamia Millia Islamia University premises on Sunday (February 3) making it the third consecutive incident of armed violence at the ongoing CAA protests in Delhi. A man riding red scooter opened fire outside Gate number 5 of Jamia Millia University where students and members of the civil society have been holding protests against the Citizenship Act (CAA) for weeks.

Ahead of the assembly election, the political parties are seen playing the blame game at the shooting incident taking place in the national capital.