Congress announces candidates for Radhanpur, Kheralu seats for Gujarat by-election

The Congress on Monday announced the names of the party leaders who will be contesting the Gujarat by-election from Radhanpur and Kheralu assembly constituencies. Party leader Raghubhai Desai will contest from Radhanpur seat and Thakor will fight from Babuji Ujamji seat.

Live TV

A press release from Congress said that Interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi approved the proposal for the candidature of both the candidates to contest the election to the Legislative Assembly. The by-election will be held in Gujarat on October 21 while the counting of votes will take place on October 24.

The Congress had on Sunday released a list of four candidates who will contest the election. According to the AICC press release, Gulabsinh Pirabhai Rajput will contest from Tharad assembly seat, Patel Jasubhai Shivabhai will contest from Bayad assembly seat, Dharmendrabhai Shantilal Patel will contest from Amraiwadi assembly seat and Chauhan Gulansinh Somsinh will contest from Lunawada assembly seat.

The party had also declared the names of five candidates for the upcoming by-elections in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Rajasthan.

According to the Congress release, Ashok Kumar is the party candidate from Samastipur (SC) in Bihar, Sayeeda Banu from Kishanganj in Bihar, Rita Chaudhary from Mandawa in Rajasthan, Harendra Mirdha from Kinwsar in Rajasthan and Mannu Devi from Balha (SC) in Uttar Pradesh.

The Election Commission had last Saturday announced by-elections in vacant seats across several states.