close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
by-election

Congress announces candidates for Radhanpur, Kheralu seats for Gujarat by-election

The Congress on Monday announced the names of the party leaders who will be contesting the Gujarat by-election from Radhanpur and Kheralu assembly constituencies. Party leader Raghubhai Desai will contest from Radhanpur seat and Thakor will fight from Babuji Ujamji seat.

Congress announces candidates for Radhanpur, Kheralu seats for Gujarat by-election

The Congress on Monday announced the names of the party leaders who will be contesting the Gujarat by-election from Radhanpur and Kheralu assembly constituencies. Party leader Raghubhai Desai will contest from Radhanpur seat and Thakor will fight from Babuji Ujamji seat.

Live TV

A press release from Congress said that Interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi approved the proposal for the candidature of both the candidates to contest the election to the Legislative Assembly. The by-election will be held in Gujarat on October 21 while the counting of votes will take place on October 24. 

The Congress had on Sunday released a list of four candidates who will contest the election. According to the AICC press release, Gulabsinh Pirabhai Rajput will contest from Tharad assembly seat, Patel Jasubhai Shivabhai will contest from Bayad assembly seat, Dharmendrabhai Shantilal Patel will contest from Amraiwadi assembly seat and Chauhan Gulansinh Somsinh will contest from Lunawada assembly seat.

The party had also declared the names of five candidates for the upcoming by-elections in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Rajasthan.

According to the Congress release, Ashok Kumar is the party candidate from Samastipur (SC) in Bihar, Sayeeda Banu from Kishanganj in Bihar, Rita Chaudhary from Mandawa in Rajasthan, Harendra Mirdha from Kinwsar in Rajasthan and Mannu Devi from Balha (SC) in Uttar Pradesh. 

The Election Commission had last Saturday announced by-elections in vacant seats across several states.

Tags:
by-electionGujarat by-electionGujarat Election
Next
Story

BJP-Shiv Sena seal alliance in Maharashtra, other smaller parties also part of it

Must Watch

PT15M10S

Aaj Ka Samachar: Watch top news of the day in detail, 30th September 2019