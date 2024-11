videoDetails

DNA: Violence 2.0 in Bangladesh!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 02, 2024, 02:04 AM IST

The second round of violence has begun in Bangladesh... Rioters are now openly targeting the political parties in Bangladesh that support Sheikh Hasina... Hundreds of students hijacked the office of the Jatiya Party in the capital Dhaka... Rioters entered the party building and set the office on fire...