Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2814889https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/dna-ban-on-muslims-in-tirupati-temple-2814889.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Ban on Muslims in Tirupati Temple?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 02, 2024, 02:06 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
The controversy over the prasadam is causing a big change in Tirupati. There was a time when the Tirupati temple, the pilgrimage site of Hindus, was being made secular. But the incident of desecrating the prasadam has awakened the Hindu inside Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam. In the future, when you go to Tirupati, you will see this board there. It will be written on it 'Entry of non-Hindus is prohibited in the temple'. That is, only Hindus will be able to go to Tirupati.

All Videos

DNA: Donald Trump Condemns Bangladesh Unrest
Play Icon05:19
DNA: Donald Trump Condemns Bangladesh Unrest
DNA: Violence 2.0 in Bangladesh!
Play Icon03:52
DNA: Violence 2.0 in Bangladesh!
Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over CM Yogi's Ravan Statements
Play Icon43:43
Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over CM Yogi's Ravan Statements
Badhir News: CCTV footage of Shahdara murder case surface
Play Icon02:44
Badhir News: CCTV footage of Shahdara murder case surface
Politics Sparks Over Diwali Pollution Controversy
Play Icon24:14
Politics Sparks Over Diwali Pollution Controversy

Trending Videos

DNA: Donald Trump Condemns Bangladesh Unrest
play icon5:19
DNA: Donald Trump Condemns Bangladesh Unrest
DNA: Violence 2.0 in Bangladesh!
play icon3:52
DNA: Violence 2.0 in Bangladesh!
Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over CM Yogi's Ravan Statements
play icon43:43
Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over CM Yogi's Ravan Statements
Badhir News: CCTV footage of Shahdara murder case surface
play icon2:44
Badhir News: CCTV footage of Shahdara murder case surface
Politics Sparks Over Diwali Pollution Controversy
play icon24:14
Politics Sparks Over Diwali Pollution Controversy
NEWS ON ONE CLICK