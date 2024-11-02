videoDetails

DNA: Ban on Muslims in Tirupati Temple?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 02, 2024, 02:06 AM IST

The controversy over the prasadam is causing a big change in Tirupati. There was a time when the Tirupati temple, the pilgrimage site of Hindus, was being made secular. But the incident of desecrating the prasadam has awakened the Hindu inside Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam. In the future, when you go to Tirupati, you will see this board there. It will be written on it 'Entry of non-Hindus is prohibited in the temple'. That is, only Hindus will be able to go to Tirupati.