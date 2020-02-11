Congress scores yet another big zero in Delhi assembly election

It's once again a big zero for the Congress in Delhi Assembly election 2020, the result of which came in on Tuesday (February 11). Just like the last Delhi Assembly poll, none of the Congress candidates could give a fight to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). While the AAP, led by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, secured yet another massive mandate, the BJP came a distant second but did perform much better than the 2015 Delhi election when the party secured just three seats.

The AAP was the winner by a landslide margin as Delhi reposed its faith in Arvind Kejriwal's leadership. On the other hand, Congress candidates like Alka Lamba, Laxman Rawat, Adarsh Shastri and Romesh Sabharwal and their colleagues failed to get onto the scoreboard.

Before the counting began, Congress leaders were oozing confidence of putting up a good show but in less than an hour of the electronic voting machines (EVMs) opening, it became clear that the party which had ruled Delhi from 1998 to 2013 was heading towards yet another rout.

The national capital recorded a total voter turnout of 62.59 % which is about 2% more than the last Lok Sabha elections held in 2019. Ballimaran assembly constituency which comes under Chandni Chowk recorded the highest voter turnout of 71.6 per cent and the lowest voter turnout was recorded at Delhi Cantonment which stood at 45.4 per cent.

In the Delhi assembly poll 2020, Congress contested on 61 out of the total 70 seats in Delhi assembly. Congress didn't contesting on nine constituencies including Burari, Kirari, Madipur, Vikaspuri, Uttam Nagar, Bijwasan, Palam, Mehrauli, Okhla.

As per the EC, the total number of electors this year was 1, 47,86,382 out of which 66,80,277 are female and 81,05,236 are male. The number of senior citizens in the voter list is numbered at 2,04,830.