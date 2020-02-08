Delhi assembly election 2020: Watch live streaming of voting on Zee News

Delhi goes to polls today (February 8, 2020) to elect a new 70-member Assembly and the contest is between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. Polling opens at 8 am and will continue till 6 pm.

Security arrangements have been tightened with around 2,50,000 Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel deployed across the polling booths in the city. There has been an increased presence of security this time in view of the several ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

As per the Election Commission of India, the total number of voters this year is 1, 47,86,382 out of which 66,80,277 are female and 81,05,236 are male. The number of senior citizens registered is 2,04,830.

In the last Delhi Assembly election in 2015, AAP won 67 seats while BJP settled at 3 seats. The Congress was not able to open its account and remained at zero. The results of the Delhi Assembly election 2020 will be declared on February 11.

You can watch the live streaming of the Delhi Assembly election 2020 polling here: