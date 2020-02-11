हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi Assembly election results 2020

Delhi assembly election result 2020: Full list of winners of AAP, BJP

Live news and results of all the winners in Delhi Assembly election 2020: In the Delhi assembly election 2020, AAP contested on all 70 seats, whereas the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) contested in 67 seats giving the other three seats to its ally. Congress contested on 61 out of the total 70 seats in Delhi assembly.

Delhi assembly election result 2020: Full list of winners of AAP, BJP

The fate of 672 candidates who contested in the Delhi assembly election will be decided on Tuesday (February 11) after the voting concluded on February 8. The main contest in the Delhi poll is between the three key parties - Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress.

The national capital recorded a total voter turnout of 62.59 % which is about 2% more than the last Lok Sabha elections held in 2019. Ballimaran assembly constituency which comes under Chandni Chowk recorded the highest voter turnout of 71.6 per cent and the lowest voter turnout was recorded at Delhi Cantonment which stood at 45.4 per cent.

In the Delhi assembly poll 2020, AAP contested on all the seventy seats, whereas the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) contested in 67 seats giving the other three seats to its ally. Congress contested on 61 out of the total 70 seats in Delhi assembly. 

BJP's list included leaders like Kapil Mishra, Yogender Chandolia, and five women and 11 SC candidates. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal contested from New Delhi seat and his Manish Sisodia from Patparganj seat. 8 women candidates were given ticket by the AAP party in Delhi assembly poll 2020.

Congress is not contesting on nine constituencies including Burari, Kirari, Madipur, Vikaspuri, Uttam Nagar, Bijwasan, Palam, Mehrauli, Okhla. Congress's list included names of leaders like Alka Lamba, Laxman Rawat, Adarsh Shastri and Romesh Sabharwal.  

As per the Election Commission of India, the total number of electors this year was 1, 47,86,382 out of which 66,80,277 are female and 81,05,236 are male. The number of senior citizens in the voter list is numbered at 2,04,830.

Here's the full list of winners (the list will be updated as and when results are declared):

Delhi Assembly Election 2020 Winners
Constituency Winner Party
Narela    
Burari    
Timarpur    
Adarsh Nagar    
Badli    
Rithala    
Bawana    
Mundka    
Kirari    
Sultanpur Majra    
Nangloi Jat    
Mangol Puri    
Rohini    
Shalimar Bagh    
Shakur Basti    
Tri Nagar    
Wazirpur    
Model Town    
Sadar Bazar    
Chandni Chowk    
Matia Mahal    
Ballimanm    
Karol Bagh    
Patel Nagar    
Moti Nagar    
Madipur    
Rajouri Garden    
Hari Nagar    
Tilak Nagar    
Janakpuri    
Vikaspuri    
Uttam Nagar    
Dwarka    
Matiala    
Najafgarh    
Bijwasan    
Palam    
Delhi Cantonment    
Rajinder Nagar    
New Delhi    
Jangpura    
Kasturba Nagar    
Malviya Nagar    
R K Puram    
Mehrauli    
Chhatarpur    
Deoli    
Ambedkar Nagar    
Sangam Vihar    
Greater Kailash    
Kalkaji    
Tugalakabad    
Badarpur    
Okhla    
Trilokpuri    
Kondli    
Patparganj    
Laxmi Nagar    
Vishwas Nagar    
Krishna Nagar    
Gandhi Nagar    
Shahdara    
Seemapuri    
Rohtas Nagar    
Seelampur    
Ghonda    
Babarpur    
Gukalpur    
Mustafabad    
Karawal Nagar    

In the 2015 Delhi assembly election, AAP registered to win on 67 out of the total 70 seats getting a clear majority. The BJP had won only three seats, while the Congress had failed to open its account. 

Tags:
Delhi Assembly election results 2020Delhi Assembly poll results 2020Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)Bharatiya Janata PartyCongress
Next
Story

Delhi Assembly election 2020: Madipur, Rajouri Garden, Hari Nagar, Tilak Nagar, Janakpuri, Vikaspuri, Uttam Nagar, Dwarka, Matiala, Najafgarh constituency profile

Must Watch

PT7M33S

DNA: Exit polls predict AAP's win in Delhi assembly elections, Party still raise question on EVM