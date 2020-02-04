Delhi election: PM Narendra Modi to address second rally in Dwarka today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold an election rally in Dwarka area in the national capital on Tuesday (February 4) ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections.

Pradyumna Rajput is the BJP candidate from the Dwarka Assembly constituency.

On Monday, while addressing his first election rally for the Delhi Assembly polls at Karkardooma, Modi said that there was a 'political design" behind anti-CAA protests including in the city's Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Nagar and urged the people to vote for the politics of development.

"Protests against the Citizenship Act are going on in Seelampur, Jamia and Shaheen Bagh for the past several days. These protests are no coincidences. These protests are a conspiracy to divide India. There is a design of politics behind it, which is going to ruin the harmony of the nation," he said while addressing an election rally in Karkardooma.

Modi also accused Aam Aadmi Party and Congress for provoking people of Citizenship Amendment Act. "If people protesting at Shaheen Bagh and other parts of the country were against the CAA then they would have called off their agitation after repeated assurances from the ministers. But AAP and Congress are provoking people. Constitution and tricolour are being kept in front and attention is being diverted from the real conspiracy," the Prime Minister alleged at the rally on Monday.

On Monday, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal held a roadshow in Dwarka. Vinay Kumar Mishra is AAP party's candidate from the Dwarka Assembly constituency.

Election to the 70-member assembly in Delhi will be held on February 8, while the results will be declared on February 11.