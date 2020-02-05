Modi government should end Shaheen Bagh blockade as soon as possible, says AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj

Just two days before the Delhi Assembly election 2020, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj in conversation at India Ka DNA conclave organised by Zee News said on Wednesday (February 5) said that a grand Rem Temple should be constructed at Ayodhya. He added that the country is very strong and great and neither the country nor the Constitution is in danger.

Talking about the ongoing anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest at Shaheen Bagh, the AAP MLA said that the Centre must remove them as soon as possible. He added that the Centre has committed a mistake by failing to remove the protesters from Shaheen Bagh for so long.

Bhardwaj then took a swipe at the BJP-led government at the Centre saying the many people meet him daily and talk about rising unemployment in the country. He added that the BJP is not talking about the economy at a time when the IMF and World Bank are saying that the global economy is facing slowdown due to weakening Indian economy.